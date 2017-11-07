Morning Joe 11/07/17

Dennis Leary half-jokes: Find a celeb to replace Trump

The one and only Dennis Leary joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Why We Don't Suck,' comedy in the Trump era and why he says, half-jokingly, it will take another celeb to beat Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Mueller probe closing in on Flynn
11 hours 13 min ago
Russia began supporting Trump 3 weeks into campaign: Report
14 hours 41 min ago
Sen. Murphy: GOP is afraid of the gun lobby
11 hours 6 min ago
There's a lot at stake in the Va. governor's election
3 hours 55 min ago
What we learned from Carter Page's 'eccentric' testimony
2 hours 42 min ago
Voters in 'Trump counties' say they're worse off
Trump breaks his own “buy American, hire American” rule
Gillibrand: “Outrageous” Congress done nothing on guns
Chris Matthews: We are close to nuclear standoff
"Paradise Papers" link Zuckerberg and Kremlin investor

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL