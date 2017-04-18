Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
Morning Joe
Dems seek surprise victory in Georgia special election
Democrat Jon Ossof is running for Congress in the special election in Georgia, and he's running for Tom Price's seat. Will he win out in the 18-candidate field and be a referendum on the president?
Donald Trump
Play All
BEST OF MSNBC
BEST OF MSNBC
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making msnbc.com a better place.