Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

Morning Joe

Dems seek surprise victory in Georgia special election

Democrat Jon Ossof is running for Congress in the special election in Georgia, and he's running for Tom Price's seat. Will he win out in the 18-candidate field and be a referendum on the president?Apr.18.2017

Donald Trump

    BEST OF MSNBC

    Play All

    BEST OF MSNBC

    Have feedback?

    How likely are you to recommend msnbc.com to a friend or colleague?

    0 = Very unlikely
    10 = Very likely
    Please select answer

    Is your feedback about:

    Please select answer

    Thank you!

    Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

    We appreciate your help making msnbc.com a better place.