Morning Joe 09/21/17
Dems in worst shape since 1929; what can they do?
Time's Michael Duffy joins Morning Joe to preview the magazine's latest issue, which looks at what Democrats can do to regain strength before 2020. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Dems in worst shape since 1929; what can...
Special Counsel Expands Russia Probe to...
Chris Matthews: No more flyover country
US election infrastructure still vulnerable
Mitchell: Women experience what Clinton...
Why Hillary Clinton's book 'cuts through'
Could Trump's comments lead to a GOP...
Alabama senate candidates fighting for...
Pennsylvanians react to Trump presidency...
Dems face uphill climb going into the...
VP Press Secy. Refuses to Rule Out Pence...
Howard Dean: Dems need young people to run
Huge jump seen in 2018 Democratic challengers
What would Russia want from the US?
DoJ pushes states on voter roll purge
The Trump Russia political crisis: a timeline
Trump seen hatching voter suppression plan
Trump voting rolls project met with rejection
Maddow: Trump untroubled harming presidency
Russia 2016 cyberattacks seen as practice run
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Elections on MSNBC
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Trump job approval sees improvement in new...
'Race against time' at Mexico City school
'Heartbreaking' devastation in Puerto Rico...
Katy Tur's new book 'Unbelievable' details...
Iran's leader calls Trump a 'rogue...
Did Manafort try to profit from Russia off...
Mueller seeks a long list of Trump docs in...
Newly revealed Russia interactions at top...
Who do you trust on new Obamacare repeal:...
Manafort working against US policy in Iraq
Puerto Rico powerless, flooded after storm
Manafort sought to exploit his campaign role
Following the path from Manafort to Mueller
Joe asks Secy. Kerry: 'Is it Kerry 2020?'
'Extreme damage' expected: Tracking...
Handful of GOP senators hold latest health...
Team Manafort responds to reports the Feds...
Trump's UN speech completely devoid of...
Trump threatens North Korea & declares ...
Jimmy Kimmel: Bill Cassidy lied right to...
Politics
Katy Tur's new book 'Unbelievable' details...
Did Manafort try to profit from Russia off...
Mueller seeks a long list of Trump docs in...
Newly revealed Russia interactions at top...
Manafort sought to exploit his campaign role
Team Manafort responds to reports the Feds...
Manafort indictment may have already happened
Trump retweets video of himself hitting...
Fmr. federal attorney: Mueller has Team...
NYT: Trump lawyers 'loudly' discuss Russia...
NYT: Mueller employing 'shock & awe' in...
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
Manafort given 'shock-and-awe' treatment: NYT
Mueller's office told Manafort they...
Clinton resurfaces as Trump seeks path...
Fmr. Clinton advisor: She's got a lot to...
Coates: In 100 years, people will say we...
Ta-Nehisi Coates: 'You might be a white...
Trump reportedly called Sessions an 'idiot...
Lawrence, Maddow debrief on Clinton: 'This...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: GOP puts their hand on a burning...
Fortune profiles 50 most powerful women in...
Joe and Mika react to Melania Trump's...
Senator defends bill, says it would...
Dems in worst shape since 1929; what can...
Mika calls for Grow Your Value entries
I'm not responding to donors, senator says...
Trump job approval sees improvement in new...
'Race against time' at Mexico City school
'Heartbreaking' devastation in Puerto Rico...
Sen. Cassidy says bill stands up to Jimmy...
Former Homeland secy.: It was a balanced...
Deadly hurricane bears down on Puerto Rico
Joe asks Secy. Kerry: 'Is it Kerry 2020?'
Kerry: Trump's rhetoric pushes people away
Albright: The tone of Trump's speech was ...
Congressman pans Graham-Cassidy bill
Minus bombast, Trump UN speech proves...
Joe: Once again, GOP trying to pass...
'Extreme damage' expected: Tracking...
Rachel Maddow
Following the path from Manafort to Mueller
Manafort sought to exploit his campaign role
Puerto Rico powerless, flooded after storm
Manafort working against US policy in Iraq
Trump paying legal bills with RNC donor money
Millions threatened by Hurricane Maria
Mounting death toll in Mexico City earthquake
Trump lawyer violates deal with Senate
Rod Rosenstein interviewed on Comey firing
Manafort indictment may have already happened
Trump joins list of unhinged speakers at UN
Paul Manafort threatened with indictment: NYT
Manafort given 'shock-and-awe' treatment: NYT
Democrats prep to defend Obamacare from GOP
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
Pence up to his neck in Trump Russia scandal
Kushner, Bannon joined Flynn for nuke meeting
Sessions, McCabe call Nunes' bluff
Attack on US diplomats in Cuba confounds
Clinton to Trump: Get over the Twitter stuff