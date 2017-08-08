Morning Joe 08/08/17

Dems face uphill climb going into the elections

Democrats are facing a daunting map in next year's congressional elections according to a new analysis from FiveThirtyEight. The panel discusses why Dems have no margin of error going into next year. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump retweets story with classified information
58 min 22 sec ago
Bitcoin may help Russia beat sanctions
11 hours 44 min ago
Kasich would now beat Trump in NH primary: poll
3 hours 21 min ago
Pence denies a 2020 run, but why is he raising cash?
9 hours 46 min ago
Lawrence: Pence is the most dangerous man for Trump
10 hours 32 min ago
Watch Sen. Blumenthal respond to Trump's Twitter attack
How Sinclair Broadcast Group made local news pro-Trump
Trump exploits loophole to hire foreign workers
Fake news? Trump launches ‘real news’ series
Trump crashes Bedminster wedding, as advertised

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL