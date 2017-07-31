Morning Joe 07/31/17

Dems aren't running the right people: Michael Moore

Michael Moore discusses why he admires Republicans and their work ethic, why he says Democrats don't have the right people running in 2018 and his new one-man Broadway show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: If one person gets around chief of staff, everyone can
3 hours 9 min ago
Echoes of Nixon in Trump's hiring of Kelly
2 hours 7 min ago
Putin says '755' U.S. diplomats need to leave Russia
18 hours 7 min ago
MaddowBlog: Coming to terms with limits of Trump's loyalty
1 hour 12 min ago
Sec. Price on Obamacare: We'll continue to 'follow the law'
What to expect from new Chief of Staff John Kelly
How will new sanctions affect U.S.-Russia relationship?
Fmr Rep.: "End of his presidency" if Trump ousts Mueller
Lewandowski: Failed health vote was last straw for Priebus
NOLA mayor: Bring local politicians into health care debate

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL