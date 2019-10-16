Democrats go after Sen. Warren for dodging question on raising taxes

Morning Rundown: Rivals pile on Warren, Trump officials refuse to cooperate, and Kim Jong Un rides a horse on sacred peak.
Democrats go after Sen. Warren for dodging question on raising taxes02:49
2020 Democratic candidates focused on attacking Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the fourth debate on her proposed health care plan. Joe Scarborough says: "It was striking how much they went after Elizabeth Warren... She is actually creating talking points that Republicans will use ... if she doesn't answer the question: 'how are you going to pay for a Medicare for All plan?'... She just can't answer that question."