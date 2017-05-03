Morning Joe 05/03/17

Democratic whip: ‘we didn’t have chaos and that was a win’

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) joins the Morning Joe panel to discuss compromise on Capitol Hill and the fate of the GOP health care plan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

How Donald Trump could get fired
14 hours 47 min ago
Comey: Decision to reopen email investigation was right but makes me 'nauseous'
Fmr. Russian ambassador blasts Trump
14 hours 17 min ago
Here's why you should care about the new overtime pay bill
Sally Yates expected to refute White House in upcoming testimony
16 hours 13 min ago
Trump administration makes mess spinning spending bill
Lawrence: GOP doesn't think health care is a basic right
Trump talks to Putin ahead of Russia Testimony on the Hill
Trump says 'no reason' for Mideast conflict
Here's why Hillary Clinton thinks she lost the 2016 election

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL