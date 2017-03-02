Morning Joe 03/02/17

Democratic senator: Sessions should recuse, likely resign

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., says that AG Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from the investigation into Russian hacking and likely resign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

