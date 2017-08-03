Morning Joe 08/03/17

Democratic senator reacts to Sanctions Act signing

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, discusses the latest in the Russia investigation, new Chief of Staff John Kelly, the new sanctions legislation and health care. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump is probably right — The U.S. is losing in Afghanistan
Cotton: Immigration bill protects working-class Americans
3 hours 5 min ago
Durbin: There aren't long lines of Americans to pick apples
2 hours 48 min ago
Trump's approval drops 7 points after health care meltdown
5 hours 20 min ago
Gore on WH chaos: Last week was like 'Game of Thrones'
14 hours 33 min ago
Trump lashes out at military advisers: 'We're losing'
Lawrence: Trump is losing his presidency
Booker pushes to spread benefits of pot legalization nationwide
Tillerson fears Moscow anger over counter-propaganda initiative
Trump falsely claims Boy Scouts called to praise his speech

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL