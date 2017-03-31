Morning Joe 03/31/17

Democratic senator: GOP on track to destroy SCOTUS

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., discusses Democratic reaction to Neil Gorsuch's confirmation and why the fight against Gorsuch isn't payback for Merrick Garland, who was not confirmed under Obama. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: We can't let standards slip, corruption slide
11 hours 50 min ago
Bombshell report: Michael Flynn will testify for immunity
11 hours 39 min ago
Immunity in presidential scandals has complicated history
12 hours 2 min ago
Fmr. FBI agent says Russia, Trump collusion worries him
3 hours 1 min ago
Trump takes on members of his own party
10 hours 4 min ago
White House role in leaks raises suspicion
12 hours 22 min ago
Jeremy Bash: If WH is a runaway train, the breaks are out
Flynn's lawyer: 'General Flynn certainly has a story to tell'
Senate Intel Committee stands up to Trump
Reports: WH officials helped Nunes get intelligence

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL