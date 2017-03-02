Morning Joe 03/02/17

Democratic senator calls for Trump's tax returns

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., discusses the importance of Donald Trump's tax returns. Dr. Evelyn Farkas also joins the conversation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senator Franken: Sessions should recuse himself
1 hour 43 min ago
'I have not met with any Russians,' Sessions says
2 hours 30 min ago
Did AG Sessions commit perjury?
3 hours 51 min ago
Rep. Cummings: Sessions report is 'shocking'
10 hours 18 min ago
Malcolm Nance: Trump resistance on Russia 'is suspicious'
10 hours 7 min ago
WP: Trump camp's Sessions, Russian amb. spoke
Pence: We’re moving at ‘brisk pace’ to replace Obamacare
NYT: Obama staff tried to save Russia intel
Duckworth: Trump 'needs to take responsibility' for raid
Beshear thinks GOP is playing 'word games' with ACA

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL