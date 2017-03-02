Morning Joe 03/02/17
Democratic senator calls for Trump's tax returns
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., discusses the importance of Donald Trump's tax returns. Dr. Evelyn Farkas also joins the conversation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Democratic senator calls for Trump's tax...
Democratic senator: Sessions should recuse...
Dem Rep: 'Mistake' for Steve Beshear to...
Rep. Crowley: Few Democrats agreed with...
McCaskill: I hope last night was a new...
Pelosi says 'bait-and-switch speech' had...
Schumer: We will see no plan on...
Maria Teresa Kumar: Immigrant communities...
Sen. Booker: Many Trump policies a...
Democrats on new footing in the Trump era
Ellison: Trump calling anything rigged is...
North Carolina voters on how to bridge...
House Dem leader: We've gotten under Trump...
Dem Sen: I'm not 'accustomed' to rhetoric,...
NC voters speak on remaining cordial...
Tom Perez: We need an 'every zip code'...
Democractic mayor shares his hopes for...
Frum: There may be security risks in the...
Lawrence: Clouds of scandal and rank...
Sen. Durbin: GOP trying to bury Russia...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Cruz: Underlying Sessions meeting a ...
Senator Franken: Sessions should recuse...
Top House Republican: Sessions should...
AG Sessions: Whenever it's appropriate, I...
Sessions responds to Russia reports
Democratic senator: Sessions should recuse...
Obama WH preserves intel on Russia: NYT...
Sessions didn't disclose meeting with...
Malcolm Nance: Trump resistance on Russia ...
Rep. Cummings: Sessions report is ...
Himes: AG Sessions must recuse himself...
WP: Trump camp's Sessions, Russian amb spoke
NYT: Obama staff tried to save Russia intel
Beshear: GOP is playing 'word games' with ACA
The Libertarian perspective on Trump's...
Robby Mook: Fawning over Trump's behavior...
Dem Rep: 'Mistake' for Steve Beshear to...
Senate intel vice chair on 'political...
Leon Panetta: Russia probe needs to be...
GOP Rep: Yemen operation successful, but...
Politics
WP: Trump camp's Sessions, Russian amb spoke
NYT: Obama staff tried to save Russia intel
House investigates collusion between Trump...
Many avenues for Trump Russia investigation
Remnick: Buyers remorse in Moscow over Trump
Trump mysteries less odd from Russia vantage
The split of the Democratic Party: Bernie...
Trump: I haven't called Russia in 10 years
How can Dems channel town hall energy?
The town halls are working
Michael Moore explains how to stop Donald...
Angry town hall crowds confront GOP
Lewandowski counters Trump voter fraud claim
Ex-Trump adviser: 'I had no contact' with...
Trump voters tweet regret
Roger Stone: I have no contacts in Russia
Chris: Trump stop looking in rear-view mirror
Does Sarandon still think Trump may bring...
Russia disrupts democracy
Pres. Trump hates leaks but candidate...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Sessions didn't disclose meeting with...
Democratic senator calls for Trump's tax...
Cruz: Underlying Sessions meeting a ...
Senator Franken: Sessions should recuse...
Top House Republican: Sessions should...
AG Sessions: Whenever it's appropriate, I...
Sessions responds to Russia reports
Democratic senator: Sessions should recuse...
Obama WH preserves intel on Russia: NYT...
McCaskill: I hope last night was a new...
RNC Chair: Trump spoke to average American
Cruz: I thought it was a very positive,...
Pelosi says 'bait-and-switch speech' had...
Schumer: We will see no plan on...
Mika to VP Pence: Is the war on the media...
Pence: It was a great speech, a great...
Mika: This would have been a good...
GOP senator: National security number one...
Tom Perez: We need an 'every zip code'...
Trump grades himself, says his messaging...
Rachel Maddow
NYT: Obama staff tried to save Russia intel
WP: Trump camp's Sessions, Russian amb spoke
Trump Russia inquiry faces challenges
Schumer: Trump actions contradict his words
Maddow: Trump disconnected from own policies
Murphy: Trump unrestrained by cabinet advice
Trump tries to shift blame for Yemen mission
Trump travel ban hard to justify with facts
Democrats on new footing in the Trump era
Beschloss: Sense of history would help Trump
Wilbur Ross at nexus of Trump Russian deal
White House denials raise new questions
Trump mysteries less odd from Russia vantage
Remnick: Buyers remorse in Moscow over Trump
Many avenues for Trump Russia investigation
Trump admin spikes report that undercuts ban
GOP intel chairs push media for Trump: WaPo
Trump spins media with GOP intel chairs: WaPo
Trump's loose talk a clean-up chore for staff
Sometimes politicians make news at town halls