Morning Joe 06/01/17

Democratic leader: Strong influence of Russia in election

Rep. Joe Crowley, D-NY, discusses Hillary Clinton's comments about the DNC and her campaign, Russian influence, the importance of the 2018 midterms and what Dems can take away from Clinton's loss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

What happens if Trump leaves the Paris Climate Agreement?
Joe on Comey testimony: 'Not good news for WH'
3 hours 18 min ago
Franken asked Comey to look into Sessions-Russia meetings
10 hours 46 min ago
Biden 2020?: Fmr. VP launches Super Pac
14 hours 41 min ago
Trump may return Russian compounds: WaPo
11 hours 50 min ago
Trump's approval and support for impeachment on the rise
Clinton unplugged: Hillary talks 2016, Russia and misogyny
Steele: Trump is the cause of chaos in White House
Kushner's strange meeting with a Russian banker
Spicer suggests Trump's 'covfefe' tweet was secret code

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL