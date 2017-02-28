Morning Joe 02/28/17

Democractic mayor shares his hopes for Trump speech

Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Co., says he hopes the president focuses on jobs in his Tuesday speech, and he discusses the way forward for Democrats. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Cummings to POTUS: Be a leader, not a tweeter
3 hours 6 min ago
Commerce Secretary at nexus of Trump Russian deal
13 hours 25 min ago
Lawrence: Clouds of scandal, incompetence at White House
12 hours 21 min ago
Ryan on Trump Camp’s Alleged Russia Ties: ‘We Need to Get Answers’
Joe: Trump doesn't need Bannon to make him strong
3 hours 58 min ago
Many avenues of investigation for Trump Russia connection
Mika: We need real speech pushing back against anti-Semitism
George W. Bush: Media is 'indispensable to democracy'
Remnick: Buyers remorse in Moscow over Trump
Dems to WH: Russia investigation is just beginning

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL