Morning Joe 03/09/17

Dem senators on working with POTUS on drug costs

Reps. Elijah Cummings and Peter Welch met with the president this week for a talk about prescription drug prices and efforts to lower the cost to consumers. The congressmen discuss the meeting. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: New facts on Russia influence on GOP platform
11 hours 58 min ago
Lawrence: Trump staff worst in Washington history
10 hours 55 min ago
Senators ask DOJ for info after Trump's wiretap claim
9 hours 57 min ago
Chaffetz 'cell phone or health care' remark boosts opponent
11 hours 1 min ago
Trump, Tillerson weaken State Dept. as Putin would want
11 hours 38 min ago
Lawrence: George Will predicted GOP fight on Obamacare
Rep Swalwell wants independent Trump Russia inquiry
Cruz dines at White House after bitter 2016 race
Bernie Sanders: Trumpcare is 'an absolute disaster'
Carville doesn't think it will be easy to sell 'Chumpcare'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL