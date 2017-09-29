Morning Joe 09/29/17

Dem congressman Seth Moulton points the way forward for his party

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., discusses the future of the Democratic Party and the lessons learned from 2016. Moulton, a veteran, also weighs in on the NFL and players choosing to kneel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump's Tax plan: a win for the rich?

