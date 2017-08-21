Morning Joe 08/21/17

Dem congressman confident in party's midterm odds

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., joins Morning Joe to discuss why, despite July fundraising totals favoring the RNC, he is confident in the party's odds for the midterm elections. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: The Trump WH needs to go forth and make friends
3 hours 46 min ago
Trump scores low approval in key states: poll
4 hours 9 min ago
Watch the total solar eclipse live here
The gender pay gap: fact or fiction?
2 days 20 hours ago
Will Bannon's departure bring order to the White House?
20 hours 54 min ago
Ellison: Protesters show U.S. values when Trump doesn't
Rep. Cohen: Trump makes Nixon look 'sane'
Trump's approval rating stands below 40% in key states
Is Russia using the alt-right to undermine U.S. democracy?
Rev. Al: 'Racism is an American problem'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL