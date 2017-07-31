Morning Joe 07/31/17

Deficit neutral tax reform needed, says congressman

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, joins Morning Joe to discuss the need for deficit neutral tax reform. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: If one person gets around Chief of Staff, anyone can
6 hours 17 min ago
Michael Moore: Dems aren't running the right people
3 hours 31 min ago
Echoes of Nixon in Trump's hiring of Kelly
5 hours 15 min ago
Putin says '755' U.S. diplomats need to leave Russia
21 hours 15 min ago
MaddowBlog: Coming to terms with limits of Trump's loyalty
4 hours 20 min ago
Sec. Price on Obamacare: We'll continue to 'follow the law'
What to expect from new Chief of Staff John Kelly
How will new sanctions affect U.S.-Russia relationship?
Fmr Rep.: "End of his presidency" if Trump ousts Mueller
Lewandowski: Failed health vote was last straw for Priebus

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL