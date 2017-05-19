Morning Joe 05/19/17

Culture clash: President Trump and James Comey

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt details his new front-page story on the former FBI Director’s discomfort with President Trump’s repeated inquiries about the investigation into Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Source: Pence was kept in dark about Flynn problems
Lawrence: Was Trump team building backchannel with Putin?
12 hours 6 min ago
Is it time for Donald Trump to lawyer up?
11 hours 11 min ago
Maddow: Pence's false denials are stacking up
13 hours 13 min ago
Assange rape case dropped — but still faces arrest
All In asks: Why can't Trump quit Mike Flynn?
NYT: Comey recounted inappropriate pressure from Trump
Maddow: New light on Trump camp Russian contacts
Trump: Russia investigation is a 'witch hunt'
Chris Matthews: Denial is the Trump game plan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL