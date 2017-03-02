Morning Joe 03/02/17

Cruz: Underlying Sessions meeting a 'nothing burger'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, discusses Jeff Sessions' meetings with a Russian ambassador, why calls for his recusal are political theater and why he says AG Sessions is a man of integrity. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

