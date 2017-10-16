Morning Joe 10/16/17
Constituents anxious over health care, says congressman
Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., discusses the impact President Trump's executive orders on health care could have on his Michigan constituents. Rep. Kildee also discusses the midterm elections. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Constituents anxious over health care,...
Charts show the impact of Trump's health...
Trump takes a sledgehammer to Obamacare &...
GOP Congressman defends Trump's Obamacare...
Rand Paul: We are trying to empower the...
Trump to cut Obamacare subsidy payments
Mass AG sues Trump, calls birth control...
The real reason Tom Price resigned
San Juan Mayor: We are dying here
Price’s ousting caps a bad week for Trump
More Trump cabinet officials caught using...
How Trump is handling his 'total...
Trump wrongly claims GOP has the votes on...
Rand Paul: WH could make 'big' health...
Trump fights with NFL amid North Korea &...
Lawrence: The Resistance wins again
Hayes: Trump is bored with taxes, health care
Does health collapse speak to GOP lack of...
Joe: Who raised the people that boo John...
Split grows inside GOP over what to do on...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Health Care Reform on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Confessore: Russians used our own rage...
Stephens: We conservatives warned Trump...
Rep. Cohen: One Republican "considering"...
Gen. Barry McCaffrey: Trump could lead U.S...
Trump decertifying Iran nuclear deal is a ...
Trump takes a sledgehammer to Obamacare &...
NBC News: Manafort had $60M relationship...
Former Trump aide Priebus questioned in...
Watergate lawyer: Manafort $60M Russia...
Sen. Corker: Trump has 'publicly castrated...
Iran Deal and 'accommodating Trump's...
Recording of mystery Cuba noise released
Trump deluded on missile defense accuracy
Lacking achievements, Trump attacks Obama's
Tens of millions loaned to Trump camp manager
Another Trump campaign tie to Russia exposed
What it will mean if Trump decertifies the...
Trump renews fight with Puerto Rico &...
Trump Chief of Staff Kelly defends Trump,...
A blunt message for 'Senor Trump'
Politics
Confessore: Russians used our own rage...
NBC News: Manafort had $60M relationship...
Former Trump aide Priebus questioned in...
Watergate lawyer: Manafort $60M Russia...
Tens of millions loaned to Trump camp manager
Another Trump campaign tie to Russia exposed
Trump fails to implement Russia sanctions
Trump again casts doubt on Russia's 2016...
US tech giants oddly unhelpful on Russia
Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role
At the center of 2016's most intense weekend
How Americans overlooked the Russia hack
Frum on Russia probe: Many secrets, no...
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
Bertrand: Russians wanted to "sow chaos"...
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Dem & GOP Senators working to keep Trump...
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
'The buck doesn't stop': Trump continues...
Bannon declares war against establishment GOP
Collins: Every single word the president...
Trump got it right on Iran, says Israeli...
Charts show the impact of Trump's health...
Washington Post digs into the country's...
Joe and Mika host 30th annual Americares...
Diplomacy amid drama, distractions in...
It's Mike Barnicle's birthday.
Fmr. ambassador criticizes Trump over Iran...
Rand Paul: We are trying to empower the...
Unpredictability can be beneficial in N....
Paul Ryan discusses Trump's feuds with GOP
Mika discusses moving book forward after...
Allegations mount against Harvey Weinstein
Is Trump's move on Iran just the latest PR...
Pressure on Dems and GOP after ACA order
What Congress hopes to hear from Sheryl...
Trump goes after Puerto Rico in new tweets
What guardrails can Congress set for Trump?
Rachel Maddow
Another Trump campaign tie to Russia exposed
Tens of millions loaned to Trump camp manager
Lacking achievements, Trump attacks Obama's
Trump deluded on missile defense accuracy
Recording of mystery Cuba noise released
Trump expands team with interesting choices
DoJ argues Trump's right to destroy records
Doctor quits PR relief team over 'spa day'
Mold, illness pose new threat in Puerto Rico
Trump fails to implement Russia sanctions
Zinke having awesome time with taxpayer money
Bad leadership turns PR crisis to catastrophe
Trump dossier holding up despite GOP attacks
Weinstein exposed by trail of hush money
Complicity of Weinstein aides key to scandal
Open Hollywood secret exposed in new reports
Growing number speak out to accuse Weinstein
Abuse of power thematic in Weinstein charges
Nunes lunges back into Russia investigation
Nunes goes rogue with Trump Russia subpoenas