Morning Joe 10/16/17

Constituents anxious over health care, says congressman

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., discusses the impact President Trump's executive orders on health care could have on his Michigan constituents. Rep. Kildee also discusses the midterm elections. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Bannon declares war against establishment GOP
2 hours 33 min ago
Trump cabinet member left $2B off financial disclosure report
2 hours 23 min ago
Charts show the real impact of Trump's health order
4 hours 15 min ago
'He doesn't have the courage to make any tough decisions,' says Joe on Trump's punting
5 hours 6 min ago
Team Trump faces subpoena over sexual misconduct allegations
3 hours 8 min ago
Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion
Franken: Agnostic on impeachment until we know if Trump broke law
Collins: Every single word the president says matters
Do Trump's foreign policy moves 'castrate' Tillerson?
Trump got it right on Iran, says Israeli ambassador

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL