Morning Joe 02/14/17

Congressman wonders if WH supported Flynn's talks

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the public exposure of his lie is what brought Michael Flynn's resignation. Former Amb. Michael McFaul also joins the conversation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: This is a White House in chaos, and a storm is coming
3 hours 7 min ago
VP Pence was a driver of Flynn's exit
4 hours 20 min ago
Maddow: Scandal around Flynn doesn't end with him leaving
10 hours 36 min ago
Dem Rep. Flynn resignation is 'canary in the coal mine'
2 hours 41 min ago
Analyst: 'The markets are operating in a parallel universe'
2 hours 43 min ago
Matthews: Flynn resignation follows a pattern for Trump
10 hours 52 min ago
Maddow: Careening Trump White House invites disaster
13 hours 20 min ago
Sanders: Flynn has damaged himself in 'very serious way'
13 hours 47 min ago
Morning Joe: What Miller said 'should worry everyone'
1 day 3 hours ago
North Korea and the ‘rogue nuclear club’
15 hours 43 min ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL