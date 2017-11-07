Morning Joe 11/07/17

Congressman calls Page's Intel testimony 'eccentric'

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., discusses Carter Page's testimony before the House Intelligence committee, and why he says Page demonstrated 'eccentric behavior' during his testimony. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia began aiding Trump 3 weeks into campaign: report
13 hours 8 min ago
Trump breaks his own “buy American, hire American” rule
11 hours 31 min ago
Gillibrand: “Outrageous” Congress done nothing on guns
11 hours 45 min ago
Chris Matthews: We are close to nuclear standoff
12 hours 51 min ago
"Paradise Papers" link Zuckerberg and Kremlin investor
13 hours 7 min ago
Sen. Chris Murphy: Republicans are afraid of the gun lobby
Wilbur Ross is the latest Trump ally with ties to Russia
Mueller closing in on Michael Flynn
Why a Flynn indictment is more damaging for Trump
TX Rep: If someone wants to kill someone they'll find a way

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL