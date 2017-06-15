Morning Joe 06/15/17

Congressman at practice Wednesday calls for civility

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., was at bat Wednesday when a shooter opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice. He joins Morning Joe to discuss the need for civility after the attack. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice
10 hours 20 min ago
Rep. Steve Scalise, 4 others shot at GOP baseball practice
10 hours 59 min ago
What it means that Trump is under investigation
12 hours 21 min ago
Fmr. mayor reveals details of talks with suspected gunman
10 hours 49 min ago
Lawrence: Not all mass shootings created equal
9 hours 29 min ago
Fmr. Giffords intern: 'I refuse to be terrorized'
Rep. DeSantis recalls chilling interaction with gunman
Matthews: Our views on guns show us how different we are
At what point would House GOP turn on Trump?
Video shows moment of Scalise shooting in Alexandria

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL