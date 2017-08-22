Morning Joe 08/22/17
Congressman, a former SEAL, reacts to Afghan speech
Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., discusses the president's new approach to the U.S. war in Afghanistan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Congressman, a former SEAL, reacts to...
'Diplomatic surge' needed in Afghanistan,...
Trump changes tone for a moment, calls for...
Trump delivers 'somber speech' on Afghanistan
Trump flip flops on Afghanistan withdrawal
Trump leaves a lot unanswered on Afghanistan
10 sailors missing after U.S. Navy ship...
Breitbart slams Trump “flip-flop” on war
Lawrence: Trump announced he won’t...
Trump puts US in Afghanistan holding pattern
Long Afghanistan stay seen in Trump vagueness
Trump call to India also heard by Pakistan
Trump criticizes Pakistan on Afghanistan War
Trump takes ownership of Afghanistan war
Trump takes familiar line on Afghanistan
Maddow highlights Trump Afghanistan speech
What Afghan strategy may signal to Afghan...
Sailors missing after Navy Destroyer...
No nazi scumbags allowed in the US military
Trump tells Guam on North Korea threat: ...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Military on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Trump changes tone for a moment, calls for...
Trump delivers 'somber speech' on Afghanistan
Mnuchin's wife boasts about wealth
Trump set to reprise harrowing Phoenix speech
Trump flip flops on Afghanistan withdrawal
Trump leaves a lot unanswered on Afghanistan
Breitbart slams Trump “flip-flop” on war
Lawrence: Trump announced he won’t...
Trump puts US in Afghanistan holding pattern
Long Afghanistan stay seen in Trump vagueness
Trump call to India also heard by Pakistan
Trump criticizes Pakistan on Afghanistan War
Trump takes ownership of Afghanistan war
Trump takes familiar line on Afghanistan
Maddow highlights Trump Afghanistan speech
Tim Kaine offers ideas on statues worth...
What Steve Bannon's brief WH tenure shows
Why the latest Trump poll numbers matter
Trump scores low approval in key states: poll
Rep. Ellison: Protesters show our values...
Politics
Trump behavior no surprise given campaign
Alt-right's Richard Spencer praises Trump...
Law scholar says Manafort no-knock warrant...
Manafort finances under prosecutor scrutiny
Manafort changes legal team as probe sharpens
Trump hits a major milestone in his...
FBI raid on Paul Manafort a 'gangster move...
Lawrence: Manafort raid means 'probable...
FBI executes raid of Paul Manafort's home
Things just got a lot worse for Paul Manafort
Report: Trump's communicating with Mueller...
Trump camp turns over thousands of documents
Kasich would now beat Trump in NH primary:...
Trump's Deputy Attorney General defends...
Trump obstruction case grows with latest lie
Motive eyed in Trump misleading e-mail story
Trump wrote Jr's misleading collusion answer
Russia quick to cover tracks after 2016
Russian goal of US chaos already accomplished
How Congress has tied Pres. Trump's hands...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Trump delivers 'somber speech' on Afghanistan
Congressman, a former SEAL, reacts to...
'Diplomatic surge' needed in Afghanistan,...
Tillerson 'up there' for worst secy. of...
Will Trump return to his old ways in Phoenix?
Trump changes tone for a moment, calls for...
Dem congressman confident in party's...
AP finds that Trump base still supportive
What Afghan strategy may signal to Afghan...
Tim Kaine offers ideas on statues worth...
Why Dems are still struggling to raise...
Joe: The Trump WH needs to go forth and...
What Steve Bannon's brief WH tenure shows
Why the latest Trump poll numbers matter
Trump scores low approval in key states: poll
Sailors missing after Navy Destroyer...
Journalists brave dangers to tell stories...
Friday wrap-up: Trump, economy and...
Trump 'ignorant, disrespectful' of...
'Does Mike Pence believe the words he said?'
Rachel Maddow
Maddow highlights Trump Afghanistan speech
Trump takes familiar line on Afghanistan
Trump takes ownership of Afghanistan war
Trump criticizes Pakistan on Afghanistan War
Trump call to India also heard by Pakistan
Long Afghanistan stay seen in Trump vagueness
Trump puts US in Afghanistan holding pattern
Trump leaves a lot unanswered on Afghanistan
Trump flip flops on Afghanistan withdrawal
Trump set to reprise harrowing Phoenix speech
Mnuchin's wife boasts about wealth
Bannon uniquely odd among odd Trump staffers
Billionaire behind Trump plans next move
Staff change on Mueller team raises questions
Bannon takes important constituency with him
Unsung heroes honored for integration effort
No nazi scumbags allowed in the US military
Trump behavior no surprise given campaign
Phoenix mayor asks Trump to cancel rally
Trump lawyer forward pro-Cofederacy e-mail