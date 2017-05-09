Morning Joe 05/09/17

Condoleezza Rice: ‘I don’t think democracy is in decline’

From Turkey to Libya, America’s former top diplomat reflects on the foreign policy challenges facing the U.S. and the how the Trump administration has handled questions surrounding Russia’s campaign for global influence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

New Flynn revelations exposed during Yates hearing
17 hours 14 min ago
Chris Hayes: Two big GOP lies on health care
14 hours 39 min ago
Sen. Murphy: 'Getting closer' to evidence linking Trump admin to Russia
4 hours 13 min ago
Schiff: Unanswered questions on Trump, Flynn and Russia
1 hour 45 min ago
Maddow: Sally Yates message 'extraordinary'
13 hours 40 min ago
Condoleezza Rice: Putin focused on 'punishing' Clinton
Kushner family biz deal raises ethics questions
Matthews: Sally Yates makes Trump look bad
Sen. Klobuchar on Flynn: It's clear he was compromised
Still unexplained: Trump's 18 day delay in firing Flynn

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL