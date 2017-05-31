Morning Joe 05/31/17

Capitol Hill probes into Trump-Russia ties expand

The congressional probes into the ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign appear to be expanding. Also, the WH is sidestepping answers on Jared Kushner. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White House doesn't deny Kushner sought link with Russia
10 hours 19 min ago
No job safe in White House, not even Kushner, NYT
10 hours 11 min ago
WH in crisis mode as Russia probe inches closer to Trump
16 hours 15 min ago
Trump tariffs could trigger job losses in Trump country
Joe: 'Covefefe' tweet symbolic of a bigger problem
3 hours 19 min ago
80 killed, 300+ wounded by suicide attack in Afghan Capital
Sen. Franken: DC gridlock 'as bad as it seems'
Maddow: Civil Rights withering under Trump, Sessions
Trump's not quite 'home run' of a foreign trip
Lawrence on Trump White House 'demolition derby'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL