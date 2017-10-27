Morning Joe 10/27/17

Can US prevent election meddling? Congressman has ideas

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., discusses new efforts to ban Russian ads on social media platforms, what the Trump campaign may have known about Russian influence and how to protect future elections. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Christie on opioid crisis: We have a 9/11 every 2.5 weeks
2 hours 49 min ago
Bannon 'going in for the kill' in GOP war
10 hours 47 min ago
Trump (finally) takes some action on Russia sanctions
10 hours 29 min ago
GOP senator's staffer ran private investigation into Clinton emails
8 hours 39 min ago
Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files
14 hours 26 min ago
Trump's voter fraud panel under investigation
What's changed in the GOP's war on drugs
10 hours 38 min ago
Maddow: Trump admin not turning words into deeds
12 hours 48 min ago
Matthews: Republican party now controlled by Trump
Trump: Opioids 'worst drug crisis in American history'
17 hours 57 min ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL