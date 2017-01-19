Morning Joe 01/19/17

Can outsiders get up to speed, reshape DC?

NBC's Kristen Welker and Kasie Hunt join Morning Joe to talk about the latest confirmation hearings. The panel debates whether outsiders will help "drain the swamp" in D.C. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance' to Trump starts now
10 hours 52 min ago
Trump pushes inauguration attendance with Facebook ads
11 hours 32 min ago
Obama to the press: America needs you
11 hours 27 min ago
Sen. Franken: I will not vote for Betsy DeVos
13 hours 55 min ago
Trump to enter office with holes in agencies
12 hours 29 min ago
Four Trump nominees grilled on Capitol Hill
Pence: Obamacare is Trump's top priority on day one
Arquette: Women's March 'beginning of strong activism'
Price grilled about questionable stock trades
The beginning of Obama’s rallying cry ‘Yes We Can’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL