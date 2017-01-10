Morning Joe 01/10/17

Can Kelly make it through confirmation process?

Top Talkers: The Morning Joe panel discusses the upcoming confirmation hearings of Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security pick John Kelly. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Streisand on Trump: 'You can't trust anything he says'
12 hours 43 min ago
Protests target Trump's controversial AG nominee
9 hours 17 min ago
McCain: I'll work with Trump but won't 'compromise' views
13 hours 44 min ago
Sen. Booker to testify against his colleague Jeff Sessions
11 hours 29 min ago
Sessions likely to face tough questions in confirmation hearing
8 hours 37 min ago
Chris: Trump is a 'mixed bag'
Schumer: GOP is 'like the dog who caught the bus'
Kushner to serve as Trump's senior adviser: source
Trump fires back at Meryl Streep
Priebus blames DNC for lack of cyber defense

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL