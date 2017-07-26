Morning Joe 07/26/17

Can GOP stop Trump from firing Mueller?

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Charlie Sykes discuss President Trump's social media habits and the ramifications if the president fired Robert Mueller or Jeff Sessions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump bans transgender people from serving in military
1 hour 36 min ago
What you need to know about the 'skinny' Obamacare repeal
Lawrence: Trump's thanks to McCain may be premature
12 hours 50 min ago
Here's what Trump risks if he fires Sessions
4 hours 51 min ago
If he fires AG Sessions will GOP finally turn on Pres. Trump?
11 hours 45 min ago
Watergate prosecutor: Trump 'has no regard for the rule of law'
Durbin: Sessions stuck his neck out for Trump
Franken: Trump firing Sessions would be a constitutional crisis
Sen. Reed on hot mic: I think Trump is crazy
Why Democrats are fighting for time on GOP health bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL