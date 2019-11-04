Buttigieg: Wisdom and age are not the same, 'look at the current White House'

Asked to respond to Joe Biden's comments that he has both the life and service experience to lead the country, Mayor Pete Buttigieg says, "Experience matters and it deserves to be respected. So does judgment. So does vision. And I'm offering a different vision. I'm offering a different approach. What I'm putting forward is the idea that there's no such thing as going back to normal, but we don't have to be afraid of that if we build a new normal that's going to work better."