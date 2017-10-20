Morning Joe 10/20/17

Bush, Obama speeches take aim at heart of Trumpism

Without naming him, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama criticized Donald Trump's leadership style Thursday in separate speeches. The panel discusses if the remarks will have an impact. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: We must stay focused on what happened in Niger
1 hour 45 min ago
Senate passes $4 trillion budget, paves way for tax reform
Obama: Can't govern people if you win by dividing them
10 hours 55 min ago
Lawrence: 'Stunned' by John Kelly's attack on Rep. Wilson
10 hours 11 min ago
FEMA grants dubious storm recovery contracts
10 hours 26 min ago
CIA forced to walk back director's statement on Russian meddling
Trump aides promoted Russian propaganda: Daily Beast
Obama & Bush both criticize Trump without naming him
Trump: Federal response in Puerto Rico is 'a ten'
Obama: Can’t govern people if you win by dividing them

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL