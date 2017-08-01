Morning Joe 08/01/17

Brokaw: Military discipline took hold in WH staff

Katy Tur and Tom Brokaw discuss Anthony Scaramucci's mere moments in the White House as John Kelly was sworn in as the new chief of staff. Brokaw also discusses Trump voters six months into his term. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Trump dictated son’s misleading statement on Russia meeting
12 hours 18 min ago
The inside story behind Trump booting 'The Mooch'
12 hours 1 min ago
Lawrence: Trump may be John Kelly’s biggest problem
11 hours 8 min ago
Trump silent as Putin expels U.S. diplomatic staff in Russia
11 hours 37 min ago
With Mooch, Priebus and Spicer out: who’s next?
14 hours 18 min ago
Gen. Kelly gets clean slate on first day as Chief of Staff
Is Trump's agenda already dead?
Matthews: Trump is in an endless state of chaos
Baldwin: It’s time to stop Obamacare ‘sabotage’ efforts
Comedian Richard Lewis: Trump a con but supporters are ‘good people’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL