Morning Joe 04/14/17

Breaking down Trump's week of shifts

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss and Nancy Gibbs join Morning Joe to discuss Trump's ideological shifts and Sheryl Sandberg after the loss of her husband Dave Goldberg. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pentagon releases footage of 'mother of all bombs' strike
3 hours 5 min ago
British intel reported Trump campaign Russia ties: Report
13 hours 26 min ago
Trump admin drops bomb as new Russia story breaks
12 hours 23 min ago
Arkansas to execute eight prisoners over ten days
12 hours 46 min ago
Meet the Dem leading in red GA district special election
11 hours 38 min ago
Trump approval rating rises in new poll
Did Pres. Trump know U.S. was dropping 'Mother of all Bombs'?
Ignatius: Trump becoming credible foreign policy leader
ICE targets mom with no criminal record for deportation
Mar-a-Lago kitchen hit with 13 health code violations

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL