Morning Joe 01/30/17

Breaking: 6 killed, 2 arrested in Canadian mosque shooting

A shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada leaves six people dead and eight others injured. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling this an act of terrorism. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Legal authorities rally to challenge Trump's ban order
13 hours 6 min ago
Nadler: Trump ban clearly unconstitutional
13 hours 54 min ago
Trump ban an anti-Muslim 'dog whistle': ACLU's Romero
14 hours 6 min ago
Priebus: Immigration ban ‘doesn’t include’ green card holders
Gold Star father Khizr Khan condemns immigrantion order
20 hours 57 min ago
Judge grants temporary stay in Trump refugee order
Is Trump's refugee ban legal?
States propose bills to penalize protesters
Trump forces State Dept. senior staff to resign
What to know about DAPL under Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL