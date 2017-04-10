Morning Joe 04/10/17

Book traces the decline of modern democracy

Author Brian Klaas joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'The Despot's Accomplice,' which argues that democracy is in retreat for the first time in 70 years. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe Scarborough: Bannon is isolated in the White House
4 hours 20 min ago
Trump considers new chief of staff: report
3 days 1 hour ago
MaddowBlog: Why Trump keeps doing the opposite of what he said he'd do
2 hours 22 min ago
Protesters demand Trump's tax returns
15 hours 30 min ago
GOP Sen.: 4-4 ties on SCOTUS will be broken by Gorsuch
2 hours 46 min ago
Former Obama diplomat praises Syria strike
Lawrence to O'Reilly: Dare you to sue me
Rep. Barbara Lee: 'Total chaos in White House'
Baltimore police 'moving forward' with reforms
Graham: Assad saying "F you" to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL