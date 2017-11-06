Morning Joe 11/06/17

Book details 'complicated love story' in Bush family

Author Mark Updegrove joins Morning Joe to discuss 'The Last Republicans,' his book on George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Updegrove also discusses how both former presidents view Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump weighs in on TX, says it's not a 'guns situation'
4 hours 20 min ago
Leaks show Commerce Secretary hid ties to Putin cronies
4 hours 47 sec ago
Mueller has enough evidence to bring charges in Flynn investigation
23 hours 28 min ago
Commerce secretary hid ties to Putin-connected business
20 hours 53 min ago
DNC Chair Perez calls Brazile claim 'ludicrious'
What the Brazile book controversy says about Dems
Focus grows on Flynn, Sessions in Mueller probe
How will Flynn investigation affect Trump's Asia trip?
Brazile considered replacing Clinton with Biden
Brazile considered replacing Clinton with Biden

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL