Bloomberg apologizes for stop-and-frisk, but he was 'almost evangelical' about it

California shooting, Trump-Pompeo rift, Hong Kong siege and Prince Andrew in hot water: The Morning Rundown
Bloomberg apologizes for stop-and-frisk, but he was 'almost evangelical' about it03:35
Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg reversed his support of the controversial stop-and-frisk policy now that he is running for president in the 2020 race. MSNBC analyst Jonathan Lemire says, "He was not just a proponent of stop-and-frisk– he was almost evangelical about it...he believed it was the best way to keep crime down."