Morning Joe 09/25/17

Barnicle: This weekend was inordinately depressing

The president spent the weekend battling on Twitter with pro athletes from both the NFL and the NBA, condemning players for their decision to kneel during the National Anthem. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

