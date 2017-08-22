Morning Joe 08/22/17

As president, Trump listens to generals on Afghanistan

John Podhoretz, Bret Stephens and Noah Rothman join Morning Joe to continue a discussion on the president's new approach in Afghanistan, which is a shift from his 'original instinct' on the region. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

More questions than answers from Trump's Afghanistan speech
10 hours 16 min ago
Lawrence: Trump vague on troop levels. Here's why it's important.
12 hours 12 min ago
Wife of Trump's Treasury Secretary boasts about wealth on Instagram
9 hours 18 min ago
Podhoretz: Pence is lying about Trump and Charlottesville
1 hour 23 min ago
Charlottesville Mayor, Council members flee raucous meeting
NBC's Pentagon reporter: Trump 'now owns this war'
12 hours 39 min ago
Breitbart slams Trump “flip-flop” on war
11 hours 45 min ago
Trump hits Pakistan on Afghanistan War with provocative criticism
Has Trump lost his standing to lead?
Trump looked at eclipse without glasses 6 times

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL