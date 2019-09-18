Ari Melber: 'Why did Corey Lewandowski not even want to tell his own supporters the truth?'

The Beat's Ari Melber joins Morning Joe to discuss fmr. Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's hearing before the House Judiciary Cmte. on Tuesday. Melber also discusses how Lewandowski's appearance on his show in May came up during the hearing regarding how he did not remember President Trump asking him to get involved with then-AG Jeff Sessions or the Department of Justice. Lewandowski responded to Congress that he has "no obligation to be honest with the media, because they're just as dishonest as anybody else," and "my interview with Ari Melber can be interpreted any way you like."