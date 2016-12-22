Morning Joe 12/22/16

Areas with high opioid use voted Trump, stats show

A new study shows with hard data how much Donald Trump outperformed in areas with high deaths from drug and alcohol abuse and in areas of significant economic stress. Steve Rattner discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

