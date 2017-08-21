Morning Joe 08/21/17

AP finds that Trump base still supportive

Associated Press reporters Scott Bauer, Julie Pace and Bill Barrow discuss new reporting on how Republicans are viewing President Trump seven months into his term. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: The Trump WH needs to go forth and make friends
3 hours 49 min ago
Trump scores low approval in key states: poll
4 hours 12 min ago
Watch the total solar eclipse live here
The gender pay gap: fact or fiction?
2 days 20 hours ago
Will Bannon's departure bring order to the White House?
20 hours 56 min ago
Ellison: Protesters show U.S. values when Trump doesn't
Rep. Cohen: Trump makes Nixon look 'sane'
Trump's approval rating stands below 40% in key states
Is Russia using the alt-right to undermine U.S. democracy?
Rev. Al: 'Racism is an American problem'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL