Morning Joe 07/11/17

Another stunning public disclosure, says congressman

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., discusses new reporting on Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer and why he calls it a stunning disclosure. Schiff also discusses if it is collusion. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

