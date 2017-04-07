Morning Joe 04/07/17

Analysis: Next Steps for Restoring Trust in the Senate

The Washington Post’s George Will argues that, in order the bring back previous order and trust in the Senate, the chamber must “restore the filibuster as an agonizing adventure.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Joe: We're going to see more aggressive Trump
4 hours 18 min ago
Engel: Strike ends narrative, not Assad nor Syria's war
12 hours 32 min ago
Schiff: 'None of what we're doing in Syria is authorized'
12 hours 43 min ago
Rubio: Troops in Syria might be possible in the future
1 hour 59 min ago
McCain: Trump has chance to reboot with Americans
2 hours 24 min ago
Don't give Putin respect, says Fmr. Defense Secretary
U.S. launches missiles at Syria after chemical attack
Trump: Attack in 'vital national security interest' of U.S.
HRC called for attack on airfield hours before strike
McCain: Trump 'clearly being tested' by Putin in Syria

