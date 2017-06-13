Morning Joe 06/13/17

An important moment for Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will likely face tough questions from the Senate Tuesday about his contacts with Russian officials and what role he played in the firing of James Comey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Can Sessions explain Trump admin removal of US attorneys?
9 hours 39 min ago
Report: Trump considering firing Mueller
9 hours 19 min ago
Lawrence: Firing Mueller is like writing 'I'm super guilty' in the sky
9 hours 19 min ago
Maddow: Sessions' Russian meetings are still a mystery
10 hours 32 min ago
Franken: They've intercepted contacts with Kislyak
12 hours 32 min ago
Fmr. Senator: Sessions met with Russias No. 1 spy
Bush attorney: Mueller attacks ‘absolutely despicable’
Trump biographer: I was threatened with made-up tapes too
Schiff: Trump is afraid of Mueller and his independence
Widespread protests against government corruption in Russia

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL