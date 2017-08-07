Morning Joe 08/07/17

An ideological battle takes hold in the White House

Former Amb. Michael McFaul and Business Insider's Natasha Bertrand discuss National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster's recent remarks about Russia and if President Trump agrees. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe on NYT Pence 2020 story: If it walks like a duck...
4 hours 47 min ago
Trump says base 'far bigger,' but polls tell different tale
2 hours 46 min ago
Trump tries to battle fake news with new broadcast
5 hours 39 min ago
Watch NYT reporter respond to Trump 'failing' tweet
4 hours 53 min ago
Spurred by Trump, states battle sanctuary cities
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president
Trump administration stirs alarm over voter purges
McMaster: North Korea missiles a 'grave threat'
Fox News host suspended amid lewd text allegations
Will UN sanctions on North Korea hold?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL