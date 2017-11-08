Morning Joe 11/08/17

Americans sent a message to Congress: Sen. Durbin

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., discusses Tuesday's election results, the GOP effort to overhaul the tax code and gun reform following recent mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: The country just sent Trump a message
5 hours 54 min ago
Lawrence & Rachel react to Dem's election results
12 hours 30 min ago
Hayes to Brazile: You kicked the crap out of your party
14 hours 34 min ago
Obama's photog releases 'intimate' look at his time in office
3 hours 7 min ago
Trump fmr. bodyguard, confidant questioned by Congress
10 hours 59 min ago
Perez: Trump undeniably on the ballot yesterday
GOP underperforms outside of Trump base in Virginia races
Danica Roem on historic victory: Inclusion and equality won
Obamacare signups surge despite Trump claims it’s ‘dead'
Ralph Northam wins Virginia governor race

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL