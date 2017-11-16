Morning Joe 11/16/17

Alabama GOP continues to stand by Roy Moore

The Alabama Republican Party is standing by Senate candidate Roy Moore despite mounting allegations against him. What, if anything, could cause the state party to drop support? The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump on a path of despotism?
8 hours 17 min ago
GOP follows string of failures with ill-conceived tax plan
10 hours 26 min ago
More women come forward to accuse Roy Moore
8 hours 22 min ago
Democrats introduce articles of impeachment against Trump
10 hours 49 min ago
More women report Roy Moore for lurid behavior
10 hours 39 min ago
Schiff: If Sessions replaces Moore, Russia probe is in play
Watch Trump's 'Rubio moment'
Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill still supporting Moore
Ifill: Trump’s judicial picks are 'unqualified'
MIke Pence's 3 Russia defenses

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL