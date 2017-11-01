Morning Joe 11/01/17

After attack, routines continue in lower Manhattan

Willie Geist is near the scene of Tuesday's truck attack, and he describes how life is resuming in the area. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Why 'extreme vetting' can't prevent low-tech terror attacks
3 hours 41 min ago
Trump blames Schumer for terror suspect being in the US
Is Paul Manafort a flight risk?
10 hours 55 min ago
Another fmr. Trump aide agrees to cooperate with Mueller
10 hours 40 min ago
Truck driver kills 8 in lower Manhattan terrorist attack
Latest updates: What we know about the NYC truck attack
Newly unsealed court docs tie Manafort, Gates to Russia
Top Trump campaign aide spoke to Mueller team, grand jury
Lawrence: Trump will be forced to withdraw nominee
Trump responds to deadly NYC attack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL